WELCOME TO THE YOUNGSTOWN DIOCESE

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Youngstown will host its third annual “Sip & Shop Pop-Up Boutique” on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at St. Michael Family Life Center, 300 N Broad St. in Canfield, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. This event kicks off Catholic Charities’ “Season of Giving,” a time when many people prepare for the holidays with acts of kindness and charity. Free parking is available at the north entrance. Admission is free and there will be a door prize winner every hour.

The Sip & Shop provides an opportunity for guests to create their own hot beverage at a gourmet coffee bar; enjoy fresh homemade soups and desserts; and jumpstart their Christmas shopping by supporting local artisans and vendors. Some items available for purchase include bath and body products, holiday decorations, jewelry, Fair Trade goods, fresh baked goods, and handmade bracelets.

All proceeds benefit Catholic Charities, Diocese of Youngstown.

More information is available on Catholic Charities’ website at www.ccdoy.org or by contacting Nikole Kelley at 330-744-8451, ext. 323 or email nkelley@youngstowndiocese.org.