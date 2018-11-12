WELCOME TO THE YOUNGSTOWN DIOCESE
Welcome to the website of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown. Use this resource to learn more about the Catholic faith, the Diocese of Youngstown, and the Universal Church. We are a vibrant community of believers living out our faith.
Through our baptism, we continue Christ’s mission to further the kingdom of God through the human family. We share our living faith by proclaiming the Gospel in word and example. Together we celebrate Christ’s presence in worship and sacrament.
In a spirit of justice, mercy and love, we dedicate ourselves not only to minister to the people in the six counties of northeastern Ohio but also to minister to the world community.
november, 2018
