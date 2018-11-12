WELCOME TO THE YOUNGSTOWN DIOCESE

Welcome to the website of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown. Use this resource to learn more about the Catholic faith, the Diocese of Youngstown, and the Universal Church. We are a vibrant community of believers living out our faith.

Through our baptism, we continue Christ’s mission to further the kingdom of God through the human family. We share our living faith by proclaiming the Gospel in word and example. Together we celebrate Christ’s presence in worship and sacrament.

In a spirit of justice, mercy and love, we dedicate ourselves not only to minister to the people in the six counties of northeastern Ohio but also to minister to the world community.

november, 2018

03nov9:00 am2:00 pmCatholic Charities Hosts Third Annual Sip & Shop Pop-Up Boutique

04nov12:30 pm7:00 pm2018 Diocesan Youth Convention"With All Your Heart"

10nov9:00 am4:00 pmEngaged Couple Retreat

11nov(nov 11)1:00 pm18(nov 18)5:00 pmLove, Sexuality, Family & Culture: 50 Years After Humanae Vitae (On Human Life by Paul VI)Mini Conference

17nov(nov 17)4:00 pm18(nov 18)7:00 pmRetirement Fund for Religious - Appeal

30nov6:30 pm8:45 pmCatholic Man Night - Men Meeting JesusPray, Eat and Socialize With Other Catholic Men

Our Mission
As people of God in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, learn out about our mission to serve others.
Our History
Since 1943, we have been committed and grown in our ability to serve more than 190,000 people in Northeast Ohio.
Our Parishes
With 84 parishes in the Diocese of Youngstown, there is a parish ready to welcome and celebrate with you.
Our Vocations
Some people have a greater responsibility. Discover ways Christ may be calling you to help serve within the Diocese of Youngstown.
Diocese of Youngstown Leadership

 Most Reverend George V. Murry, S.J.
Diocesan Bishop
 Msgr. Robert J. Siffrin
Vicar General Moderator of the Curia
Rev. Msgr. John A Zuraw
Chancellor, Vicar of Pastoral Education and Services
Msgr. Peter Polando
Judicial Vicar & Director, Canonical Services
Rev. John Jerek
Vicar for Clergy
Patrick A. Kelly
Chief Financial Officer
Stephen J. Carattini
Director, Social Concerns
Latest Videos

“I am profoundly grateful for all of you who faithfully support the Bishop’s Appeal year after year and recognize the significance of this diocesan wide effort to care for the vulnerable in our communities. Through your gift to Catholic Charities, you share your blessings with others in need.”
Bishop George V. Murry

